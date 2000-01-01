Francesville voices frustration of ordinances, lack of ordinances

Francesville Town Council members are weighing their options as they are facing several issues that can’t be easily fixed.

During a meeting on Aug. 3, the council voiced their frustration on the lack of cooperation from the county and the lack of power they have as a council.

The frustration is occurring as problems are arising in town that includes a foul odor of pets and waste, chickens within the town limits and a lack of ordinances or lack of bite in the ordinances.

One of the biggest concerns is the foul odor coming from a home that is wafting in neighbors’ yards. The odor has been reported to be so strong that people are being ill from it.

Council president Lynn Johns said he has been trying to think of different ways the town can address the situation. He voiced his frustration that many times it appears Francesville doesn’t get a lot of support.

There was a question if the nuisance ordinance could be changed to address the ill-smelling odor. Town marshal Doug Lee said the nuisance ordinance can be changed.

Johns suggested letters be written and for the nuisance ordinance to be changed. He also suggested to the neighbors that they continue to contact the health department until they respond accordingly.

Johns said the town will look into the issues.