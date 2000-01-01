Francesville welcomes new clerk-treasurer

The Francesville Town Council said goodbye to clerk- treasurer Cathy Elston during their first meeting of the year on Wednesday, Jan. 8. Elston has worked for the town for the past six years. She recognized all of the opportunities and experiences the position has given her. During her parting speech, she highlighted her accomplishments and expressed her appreciation for the town council, the town employees and the residents of Francesville. Taking Elston's place as town clerk-treasurer is Joelyn Flotow.