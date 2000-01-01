Francesville welcomes new member to council
By:
Megan Galbreath
A regular Francesville Town Council meeting began with some excitement as the council swore in a new member to begin his new chapter on the council. It was announced Monday night that Tom Thomas will be filling the seat of long-time member Pam Antrim, who at the June 21st meeting, announced her departure after 27 years of service. Clerk-treasurer Cathy Elston swore in Thomas, who officially took his oath of office at the July 12 meeting.
