Francesville welcomes Overton as new board member

There is a new face on the Francesville Town Council. The board introduced Susan Overton as their newest board member during a regular meeting on Wednesday, June 5. The vacancy on the board was left by Lynn Johns, who resigned due to moving outside of town limits. Pulaski County Republican Committee Chairman Kelly Gaumer announced in late May that the party would be seeking candidates to fill the vacancy. Interested individuals were asked to file a Declaration of Candidacy at the County Clerk's Office and with Gaumer no later than 4 p.m. on May 24. To be eligible to fill the seat, the person had to reside within the Francesville town limits, be a Republican in good standing according to the party rules and voted on a Republican ballot in the last two primaries in which the person voted.