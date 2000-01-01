Francesville, Winamac, county council elections top ballot

Elections for two town councils and one county council seat top the ballot for the general election on Nov. 6.

The towns of Francesville and Winamac both have elections for seats while one of four county council seats is contested. Those who live in Cass Township are seeing a contested trustee seat along with three seats being vied for on the Monroe Township Advisory Board. There are also two candidates who have filed for Francesville Town Clerk-Treasurer.

Not only are there races at the county, town and township levels, but also for the school board. Nonpartisan candidates Kevin D. Hinz and Aaron T. Campbell are vying for the Beaver/Indian Creek Township seat that is currently held by Mike Tetzloff.

Those who live in Francesville will be deciding if Republican Cathy L. Elston or Independent Edwina L. Guffey will be the next clerk-treasurer. Of the four candidates for the Francesville council, Republican Pam Antrim is the only incumbent. Republicans Lynn E. Johns and Rosa M. Wuethrich, and Independent Sydney Cole have not served on the board before. The Francesville council is comprised of three members.

Winamac residents will approve two of three candidates for the at-large council seats. Candidate Dan Vanaman (R) is the only incumbent in the race. Candidate Alvin Parish (R) is a current councilman but he was not elected. Dave Schambers (D) is the final candidate for the council at-large seat. Schambers has lived in Winamac for eight years.

In regards to the Monroe Township Advisory Board, incumbents Marcia Link (D) and Timothy Hoffa Jr. (R), are being challenged by Republican Jeremy Beckner and Democrat Kimberly Russell.

In Cass Township, a race for trustee is between Republican Rebecca Shepperd and Democrat Christopher Hudson. The current trustee is Elaine Parish but Hudson has served on the advisory board.

At the county level, incumbent Linda Powers (D) is being challenged by Republican Brian Young for the county council district 3 seat.

Absentee voting will be at the Pulaski County Justice Center starting Oct. 10. Hours will be Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The voting center will be closed 1-1:30 p.m. for lunch.

An absentee vote center will also be held at the Francesville Fire Station on Fridays and Saturdays, Oct. 26 and 27, and Nov. 2 and 3.