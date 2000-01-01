Free Family Fun!
Community comes together for Child Abuse Prevention and Safety Carnival
By:
Megan Galbreath
The Pulaski County Department of Child Services (DCS), Geminus, CASA and Community Partners for Child Safety once again partnered to host the annual Child Abuse Prevention and Safety Carnival on Saturday, April 5 to recognize Child Abuse Prevention Month. It was held at the Eastern Pulaski Elementary School gym 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. and was completely free and open to the public.
