Healthy Families of LaPorte County serves families in LaPorte, Pulaski and Starke Counties. They bring activities, evidence-based information about a baby’s development and care, proactive health and safety, parenting, community resources and free books for every child in the home.

Free Family Fun!

Community comes together for Child Abuse Prevention and Safety Carnival
Megan Galbreath

The Pulaski County Department of Child Services (DCS), Geminus, CASA and Community Partners for Child Safety once again partnered to host the annual Child Abuse Prevention and Safety Carnival on Saturday, April 5 to recognize Child Abuse Prevention Month. It was held at the Eastern Pulaski Elementary School gym 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. and was completely free and open to the public.

