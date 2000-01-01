Freeman property up for tax sale

It’s a tale of two Winamac town lots.

Both lots suffered the same fates, but one could now be considered a pleasant view of green, while the other is the nightmare of town officials — an eyesore of rubble and hazards.

Both lots once held businesses but on Saturday, March 4, 2017, at 8:56 a.m., the Winamac Volunteer Fire Department received a call that the Freeman building, on South Logan Street south of Main Street, was on fire. The fire completely destroyed the brick Freeman building and spread to the Kocher and Tankersley law firms building that was just north of the fire.

The fate of the lot filled with broken bricks and twisted metal, owned by Jerry and Margaret Freeman, is up for sale — a tax sale that is.

According to court documents, the property or lot 155, is still deeded to Jerry and Margaret Freeman. Because there are a number of liens and taxes owed on the property, it could be part of the tax sale scheduled for Sept. 6, if Freeman doesn’t cover the costs.

Court documents indicate that Freeman was planning to file bankruptcy in 2016 but later changed his mind. For Freeman to keep the property from a tax sale, he must pay $6,543.06. If the property is sold during the tax sale it could be more than $7,111.27. The property was a part of a tax sale last fall but it was not purchased or redeemed.

There are about 183 properties in Pulaski County that could be a part of the fall tax sale. Some of the properties may be redeemed before the sale.

