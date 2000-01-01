Friends group looking to accomplish several projects at state park

Friends of Tippecanoe River State Park is looking to accomplish several projects as the weather warms up.

The group has approved to spend money on manure pits and the flooring in the dining hall. The pits will help save time and money for the park, while the updated flooring will add more shine to the dining hall.

At a meeting in February, the group approved to spend $900 each on installing two manure pits for the horse day use area. The manure pits are above ground with three sides of the pit being concrete. Those pits are used by horse owners to move the manure of their animals off the grounds. There are four pits in the horse campground but not in the day use area. At each pit there are wheelbarrows for campers to use.

Friends of Tippecanoe River State Park president John Wheeler said in the past the manure was collected from each of the campsites by the park staff.

In regards to the Tepicon Dining Hall, the group is continuing to help fund upgrades to the building. Wheeler said in the past, the group donated money to have new lighting and ceiling fans installed. Now they are donating funds for the kitchen flooring.

Wheeler said the kitchen flooring was in bad shape and needed to be replaced. When the linoleum was removed, workers found the same pine flooring that is in the rest of the building.

The group approved to spend $200 on the sanding supplies for the project during the Feb. 14 meeting.