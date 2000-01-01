Friends of Panhandle Pathway discuss grant pledge progress, social media strategies

At a regular Friends of the Panhandle Pathway meeting on Thursday, October 28 at the Royal Center Town Hall, Anne Rebeck-Scott presented the social media statistic update stating that in general, they'd like to find more ways to reach families and get them more involved. According to Rebeck-Scott, the total amount of pledges so far comes to 41 pledges, equaling $91,975. The top dollar amounts of those pledges included were $30,000, $25,000, $20,000, $2,500, and $2,000.