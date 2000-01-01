Friends of the Panhandle Pathway look into partnership with Indiana Wildlife Federation

On Thursday, May 27 the Friends of the Panhandle Pathway gathered at a regular meeting to discuss updates on trail maintenance, fundraisers, and a potential partnership with the Indiana Wildlife Federation (IWF). Jenny Blake, sustainable trails coordinator for the IWF, spoke to the group about a potential partnership between the two organizations that could assist with maintaining a wildlife friendly habitat on the Panhandle Pathway trail. A partnership would ensure that the habitat around the designated sections would be cared for and managed consistently.