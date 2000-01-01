Frozen in Time
By:
Megan Galbreath
This photo comparison showcases how different and similar Market Street is today. The 1896 photo, provided by Greg Henry, captures the excitement of a parade, while the modern photo reveals the street's quiet beauty during the winter months nearly 129 years later. These photos remind us that streets like Market Street in Winamac, as well as other iconic streets in downtowns across Pulaski County, are vital parts of our towns' stories.
