Fun is the theme at annual Kiwanis Kids Day at the park
By:
Paul Hettinger
The Winamac Town Park was buzzing Tuesday, July 27, for the annual Kiwanis Kids Day celebration. One of the largest turnouts on record turned out for the free event giving youngsters an opportunity for some outdoor fun before the start of school. There was something for everyone from face painting, food, games, informational booths, kids ID's provided by the Pulaski County Sheriff's Department and the Winamac Fire Department.
