Furniture installation underway at courthouse

After over a year of construction, the Pulaski County Courthouse renovation is visibly starting to wrap. With completion in sight, Pulaski County Community Development Commission (CDC) Executive Director Nathan Origer shared key updates on the project’s status at a July 7 commissioners meeting. First, there were two change orders that were up for the board’s formal approval. Change orders #79 and #80 are both valued between $5,500 and $6,000 and totaling $11,359.62. The change orders authorized the installation of lights in the bell tower and the repair and replacement of the floor tile in the north side, main floor vestibule. The change orders were granted formal approval, confirming what commissioners Street and Knebel gave Origer authorization for via email. The contingency balance currently sits around $30,180. The second punch list walkthrough took place the previous week. Punch list corrections will be made along with the completion of a few odds and ends over the next several weeks. The construction trailer and fencing will be gone at the end of July and the site superintendent will be shifting to having a part-time presence on the jobsite.