Gayer faces jury trial

Former sheriff Michael Gayer is facing a jury trial after his interlocutory appeal was denied.

The trial comes after more than 2.5 years since the case was filed.

Gayer was charged with the seven counts after a grand jury indictment was ordered on Aug. 9, 2016. According to the indictment, Gayer allegedly “knowingly or intentionally exerted unauthorized control” over property that belonged to Pulaski County such as four guns. Because he allegedly committed the theft, the counts of official misconduct were applicable.

It appears from the indictment that Gayer also “knowingly or intentionally” made, presented or used a false document when said handgun had already been improperly sold or transferred, with the intent that the record or document appear in evidence in an official proceeding.

The deception count that he is facing was charged because Gayer allegedly “misapplied entrusted property” that caused a “loss of detriment to either the owner of the property or to a person for whose benefit the property was entrusted.”

Bryan L. Cook, Gayer’s attorney, filed an interlocutory appeal in 2018. An interlocutory appeal is an appeal when aspects of the case are still proceeding instead of until the claims or counts are resolved. The court of appeals denied the interlocutory appeal on Nov. 30, 2018.

Because the interlocutory appeal was denied the case will continue with the circuit court. The jury trial is set for May 6-9.