Generator quote approved by Winamac Town Council

A variety of items were brought to the Winamac Town Council's attention during their meeting on Monday, June 9. The first were two quotes for a generator. The first was from Krysevig Electric in the amount of $37,490 and the second was from M.P. Baker Electric in the amount of $40,136. After some discussion, the board decided to go with the cheaper quote. Vice President Alvin Parish made a motion to accept the quote for $37,490 plus accessory options from Krysevig Electric. President Tom Murray seconded and it passed unanimously. Another item that was mentioned regarded some concerns being raised about the traffic flow at the south end of the plaza and Galbreath Drive. It was explained that with all of the new housing going up on Galbreath Drive, there have been some worries about the confusing traffic patterns and the lack of area to place signs. These items were noted and taken into consideration by the town council.