Home / News / Gilsingers honored as 2021 Halleck Award recipients
Paul and Brenda Gilsinger proudly accepted the 2021 H.J. Halleck Community Service Award. Photo by Megan Galbreath.

Gilsingers honored as 2021 Halleck Award recipients

By: 
Megan Galbreath

A mixture of both humor and heart made for a memorable evening at the 2021 H.J. Halleck Community Service Award Banquet held on Thursday, Aug. 26. Longtime Pulaski residents Paul and Brenda Gilsinger were recognized at the award ceremony for their outstanding community service efforts over the years. Once introduced, both Brenda and Paul spoke on how grateful they were for being named the 2021recipients of the award. Paul cited his work in Kiwanis and the growth of his projects in Pulaski such as the P.J. Gilsinger & Company John Deere Museum and Building.

See the full story and more photos of this event in the Pulaski County Journal, available in print and e-edition.

