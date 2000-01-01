Home / News / Giving Life: Winamac native donates kidney to friend, sorority sister
“Jess is one of the kindest, nicest people I have ever met. She makes people feel seen and special. When I found out it was her that needed help, I tested right away.” - Megan Schultz

During this season of giving, a Winamac native is giving the gift of life to her college sorority sister and long-time friend of 18 years. Megan Schultz, the daughter of Barb Schultz, donated her kidney to her Ohio State sorority sister Jessica Hause on Friday, Dec. 13. Schultz saw Hause, who has chronic kidney disease, post on Instagram about kidney donation awareness and she immediately responded that she wanted to help. The first round of testing was a blood draw that Schultz did at a local lab and shipped in. She soon found out she was a preliminary match. She then went to the hospital for additional testing, which took about a day. The additional testing included bloodwork, a urine test, chest x-ray, CT scan and an EKG. A few short weeks later, she found out some exciting news – she was a full match.

