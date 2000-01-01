Golf cart ordinance petition taken under consideration

A petition to change the Winamac golf cart ordinance, and a suggestion by the town manager to change the same ordinance, was taken under advisement by the town council on Sept. 11.

The town council meeting began with public comment that addressed issues regarding rezoning of property, the Winamac Cemetery and the golf cart ordinance. The topic that drew the most discussion was the ordinance.

Winamac resident Nora Schambers approached the council with a petition asking for the golf cart ordinance to be changed. She would like to see the ordinance changed regarding the weight limit of children who are allowed to ride the golf carts.

According to the town ordinance regulating golf carts, any child “under 48 pounds that requires a child safety restraint seat are not permitted to ride on a motorized cart.”

She said her family, including her children, loves to travel in the golf cart and she doesn’t feel that she is putting her family in danger when they ride with her.

Council members expressed their concerns of what would happen to the children if an accident occurred.

Per the ordinance the town does require all golf carts to be registered with the town and for drivers to have proof of financial responsibility. Schambers’ golf cart is not registered with the town.

Council members took her concerns under advisement.

Later in the meeting, town manager Brad Zellers said he would like the council to think about changing the golf cart ordinance regarding the registering of the vehicles.

The current ordinance requires a golf cart user to register with the town every two years. Zellers would like to see it changed to every year.

There are about 90 golf carts registered with the town.