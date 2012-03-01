Home / News / Golf carts in Medaryville now required to be registered
Megan Galbreath

The amendment to Ordinance #2012-03-01, Amendment #2021-06-01, is now in effect after three readings of the amendment were read and passed by the town council. The new amendment will now require anyone that owns and operates a golf cart within the Medaryville town limits to register the golf cart every year with the town of Medaryville. The amendment will also establish an annual registration fee of $25, and a registration fee fund for the town as well.

