Grandstand sold to private owner

The Kleckner Park grandstand in Monterey has been sold to a private owner and will soon no longer be the property of the town.

The grandstand has been a topic of discussion with the council for the last several months. During a previous meeting the council decided to sell the structure because the town currently doesn’t have the funds to fix it. The town advertised the sale and at the Feb. 14 regular business meeting one bid of $254 was received.

Council president Doug Denton said there are several people in the town who are upset about the selling of the grandstand. He said people have also been inside the structure although there were signs to stay out. He said if someone gets hurt, the town is liable.

The grandstand is in a flood plain and during the years the foundation has been moved. The grandstand also has deteriorated during the last several years due to flooding, weather and some vandalism.

If the structure were to be improved upon, the town would need to obtain permits from the Department of Natural Resources. If the town does not obtain the permits, it could be fined.

The bid was approved. The structure must be removed by the owner. It is to be removed by Feb. 24. Schramm said a time extension to remove the structure can be given to the owner.