Grant application for two new ambulances approved to proceed

At a regular commissioners meeting on Oct. 4 Pulaski County EMS Director Brandon DeLorenzo and chief nursing officer Linda Webb came before the boards to request a letter of intent including a specific dollar amount of funds that they are willing to commit for the USDA Emergency Rural Health Care grant that they proposed the previous week. DeLorenzo added that if they were able to receive two new ambulances, they'd trade two of the old ones in. He also said that if they decided on the quote with new equipment, they could take out the cardiac monitors as they already have new ones. Ultimately, councilman Brian Young made a motion to approve the letter of acceptance for two new ambulances in the amount of $128,576.94 and that the county will commit to cover that 25%. It was passed unanimously by both the county council and the commissioners.