Guiding Figures

The iconic bronze statue "The Teacher" is marking 23 years on the county courthouse lawn this next week. The sculpture of a Native American father teaching his son how to spear fish in the Tippecanoe River was created to honor the native Potawatomi and Miami tribes, who were the first people in the Northern Indiana region. Do you remember?: A dedication ceremony was held on Sept. 7, 2002 on the courthouse lawn in Winamac. Local artist Casey Eskridge poses here with John White, Clarence White and Shirley Willard in a Pulaski County Journal photo, published in the Sept. 11 edition.