Gutwein honored at annual veterans ceremony

State Rep. Doug Gutwein (R-Francesville) (center) received a “Service Before Self” Award from Indiana Military Veterans Legislative Day sponsors State Reps. Denny Zent (R-Angola) (left) and John Bartlett (D-Indianapolis) (right) honoring his military service and legislative efforts to help Hoosier veterans on Monday, Jan. 27, at the Statehouse in Indianapolis. A veteran of the Vietnam War, Gutwein worked on several pieces of legislation to help Hoosier veterans and active service members.

State Rep. Douglas Gutwein (R-Francesville) at the statehouse was recently recognized before several Indiana veterans groups for his work supporting Indiana’s bravest men and women.
Gutwein, a Vietnam War veteran and member of the House Veterans Affairs and Public Safety Committee, received a “Service Before Self” Award on Jan. 27, at the 6th Annual Indiana Military Veterans Legislative Day honoring both his military service and legislative efforts to help Hoosier veterans.

