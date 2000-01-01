Gutwein honored at annual veterans ceremony
State Rep. Douglas Gutwein (R-Francesville) at the statehouse was recently recognized before several Indiana veterans groups for his work supporting Indiana’s bravest men and women.
Gutwein, a Vietnam War veteran and member of the House Veterans Affairs and Public Safety Committee, received a “Service Before Self” Award on Jan. 27, at the 6th Annual Indiana Military Veterans Legislative Day honoring both his military service and legislative efforts to help Hoosier veterans.
