Gutwein Popcorn celebrates 25th anniversary

Entrepreneurship runs deep in the Gutwein family blood lines. Harvey Gutwein grew up working alongside his father, uncles, and brothers in the family seed business. The knowledge and skills gained in those early years of seed cleaning, bagging, and selling proved valuable when Harvey had a vision for a company of his own. In a rented warehouse, just north of the small town of Francesville (pop. 830), Gutwein Popcorn opened its doors in 1998. In the midst of farming and raising five kids, Harvey and his wife Ellen used their previous experiences and a vision, sprinkled with a bit of risk, to start a new venture. Today, Gutwein Popcorn is loaded on freightliners to cross the Atlantic, trucked across the United States, and has become the official popcorn of both Lucas Oil Stadium and Victory Field in Indianapolis.