Habitat for Humanity starts construction on seventh home; in need of additional volunteers

On Saturday, June 5 Starke/Pulaski Habitat for Humanity began construction on their seventh new home. The new house is being built at 709 S. West St., in Winamac, and work will continue on Saturdays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for tentatively the next two to three months. As a volunteer-based organization, Habitat for Humanity is constantly in need of more hands to continue their mission. Volunteers can help with physical construction, such as laying framework and painting trim, and can be of any experience level but must be 16 and older. Workers are also needed to provide food for the crew.