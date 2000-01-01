Hail storm causes power outage, inconveniences
Storms are wreaking havoc on Indiana and Pulaski County has seen its fair share of rain as the storm season blows through.
On Sunday, July 23, hail and straight-line winds caused a power outage for residents in Winamac. The outage was caused by a few lines being down and two transformers that were replaced. Residents on the north end of town were without power for an hour, while others were
A few trees were reported down in the Winamac area but no reports of injuries from the storm were made.
