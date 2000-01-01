Home / News / Hail storm causes power outage, inconveniences
A storm with straight-line winds and hail caused residents in Winamac to be without power on Sunday. The hail caused minimal damage.

Hail storm causes power outage, inconveniences

Storms are wreaking havoc on Indiana and Pulaski County has seen its fair share of rain as the storm season blows through. 
On Sunday, July 23, hail and straight-line winds caused a power outage for residents in Winamac. The outage was caused by a few lines being down and two transformers that were replaced. Residents on the north end of town were without power for an hour, while others were
A few trees were reported down in the Winamac area but  no reports of injuries from the storm were made. 

See the full story in the Pulaski County Journal, available in print and e-edition.

Pulaski County Journal

114 W. Main Street
Winamac, IN 46996

Office Number: (574) 946-6628
Fax Number: (574) 946-7471

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here