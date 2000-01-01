Haley places 13th in his career-first Daytona 500 race

In his first appearance at the NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500, in only his fourth cup series start, Justin Haley started from the 33rd position and drove a smart race in his Fraternal Order of Eagles No. 16 Chevrolet for Kaulig Racing, but was collected in the “big one” on lap 184. With minor damage he was able to return to the pits before a red flag would stop all action. Once the yellow was displayed, work began quickly to get the car back on track.

After several stop-and-go repairs were made to stay on the lead lap, Haley returned to the action. Going into overtime restart, after moving into sixth place on lap 203, the No. 14 Ford of Clint Bowyer would get sideways into Haley causing him to come in again for damage repair.

On the second overtime restart, Haley would get hit again while working the outside lane of Turns 3 and 4, cutting his left front tire but still crossing the finish line in 13th place. The day prior, in Saturday’s 300-mile NASCAR Xfinity Series, Haley wheeled through all the accidents, starting from the third position in his No. 11 Leaf Filter Chevrolet, to finish sixth. He’s currently sitting second in the Xfinitiy Series points after the first event of the season.