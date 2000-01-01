Happy Harvest: Winamac FFA students deliver snack bags to local farmers
By:
Megan Galbreath
Winamac FFA students brought a smile to many hungry farmer's faces this last month with the delivery of farmer snack bags. According to a Facebook post from the Winamac FFA chapter, they had a very large response to the snack bags before fall break. They plan to buy more supplies and prepare more bags to meet the demand."Feed the Farmer" is one of many ways Indiana FFA chapters are encouraged to help local farmers.
