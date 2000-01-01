HB 1144 seeks to eliminate Pulaski Superior Court

House Bill 1144, a bill that will add judges and magistrates to larger county courts and eliminate 11 mostly small county courts, passed the Indiana Senate on Tuesday, April 15 with a vote of 33-16. HB 1144 is authored by Representative Chris Jeter (R-District 88). The bill had moved through session without the court abolishing language, but on April 10 an amendment was added shortly before deadline that proposed the elimination of the Carroll Superior Court, Greene Superior Court, Jennings Superior Court, Monroe Circuit Court 9, Owen Circuit Court No.2, Rush Superior Court, Newton Superior Court, Blackford Superior Court, Gibson Superior Court, Scott Superior Court and Pulaski Superior Court. The bill would add judges and magistrates in Elkhart, Hamilton, Lawrence and Vigo counties. According to the bill, the abolishment of the Pulaski Superior Court would take effect on Dec. 31, 2030 if it goes through. Judge Kocher noted that an amendment is currently on file to remove Pulaski County from the abolishment list.