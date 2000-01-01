Health department confirms first COVID-19 case in Pulaski County

“This is the real thing,” Terri Hansen, Pulaski County Director of Environmental Health and Health Department Office Manager, stated in an email on Sunday. “Pulaski County has its first case of COVID-19.”

As of Sunday, Pulaski County was one of the last four counties in the state to not have a test confirmed case of the virus. The health department had previously announced on April 1 there was a case but after further investigation it was discovered the person lived in the Monterey area but was a Starke County resident.

Although Hansen said she would not release information about the patient, a post on the Pulaski County, Indiana, Government Facebook page indicates information is being released. According to the post, the person who tested positive was exposed to the virus out of state. That individual has been self-quarantining and keeping their family home.

As of Monday at 10:30 a.m., there were 32 people in the county who were tested for the virus.