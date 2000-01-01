Health department fee increases to start in new year

Pulaski County Health Department Director of Environmental Health and Foods Edwina Guffey came before the commissioners on Monday, Nov. 20 to ask approval of increasing some environmental fees. Guffey explained that the current fee for a new septic system is $75 and repair or replacement is $50. She said she is asking for a flat fee of $150 be paid for a gravity flow subsurface system, which is an easier system to install. Guffey added that anything that is more difficult would be charged $200. County attorney Kevin Tankersley advised that the new fees would have to be properly advertised first. Guffey said that she would like to start the new fees in Jan. 2024.