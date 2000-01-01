Health department looks to move COVID-19 testing site

Health department officials are looking to move the location of the state COVID-19 testing site in Pulaski County as it’s currently costing the county money.

The state COVID-19 testing site is currently located in the Star City Community Center and is costing the county about $700 per month.

Pulaski County Health Department Director of Environmental Health and office manager Terri Hansen said the testing site was supposed to be moved but it appears the testing will stay there until the end of the month because there isn’t a new location. Hansen asked for suggestions as to where the testing could happen until the end of June.

Hansen said the testing can be done in vehicles unless the weather is bad. She told the commissioners she thought about several locations but she would like a suggestion.

Commissioner Mike McClure asked if the testing could be done at the EMS building because it is open 24 hours a day. He also suggested the EMA building.

Hansen said she will check it out.