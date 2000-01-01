Health department proposes increases in new fee schedule

Pulaski County Health Department Director Terri Hansen presented the county commissioners with a proposal for a new fee schedule on Nov. 7, which includes some increases. Hansen said that its been several years since they have raised any of their prices. She highlighted some of the fees that they would like to increase, such as the fee on temporary food permits as well as birth and death certificates. County attorney Kevin Tankersley said that the changes can be approved by the commissioners via ordinance. Tankersley said that the proposed adjustments will be made and will come back in front of them for final approval. He reassured Hansen that the ordinance will be able to be changed and signed by the first of the year.