Health department unveils new logo to county council

The Pulaski County Health Department revealed its updated department logo and advised of a vaccine grant that they recently acquired during a regular county council meeting on Monday, May 13. First, Director of Environmental Health and Foods Edwina Guffey shared the health department's new logo and updated letterhead with the council. The logo represents their service to both adults and children and then the circle around it states what they do and offer in the department – health education, public health, environmental health and vital records.