Health dept. announces first COVID-19 death in Pulaski County

A press release that was posted to social media, June 6, states Pulaski County has had its first COVID-19 related death.

It announced the individual was an adult male, who is older than 60 years old, and was hospitalized as a COVID-19 patient. The statement does not indicate what hospital he was at. It also states no further information about the patient will be released due to privacy laws.

After speaking with Pulaski County Coroner Jon Frain on Monday, the death of the individual did not happen in Pulaski County.

“There have been no COVID-19 deaths of permanent Pulaski County residents within Pulaski County,” Frain said on Monday. “Nor have there been any COVID-19 deaths of anybody within Pulaski County.”

The press release does not state if the individual had the virus before coming to Pulaski County or if he contracted it while in Pulaski County. It also does not state where the person lives or why he was in Pulaski County.

It appears the information about the death came from the state.