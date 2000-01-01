Heims named new sheriff's department detective

Pulaski County Sheriff's K-9 Deputy Aaron Heims was recently named the new detective at the department after a short application process. Richwine said a committee was established to discuss the hiring of a new detective but he made the final decision.

"I think he fits the position well," Richwine said of Heims. "His work record and the things that he has done as a deputy made him stand out and he fit what we were looking for as a detective."

As part of Heims' duties, he will be overseeing the evidence room and handling some small IT issues. Richwine said there are a number of items in the evidence room that are from cases that are 15-20 years old so there's a lot of work being done with the evidence right now.