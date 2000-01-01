Help is nearby for veterans

The VFW of Winamac is reaching out to its members and local veterans as the organization is offering a new program.

At the beginning of the year, VFW Post 1728 began sponsoring a free post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) support group.

On the third Thursday of each month, the post offers a place for veterans and other members of the community who need support for PTSD to come together. The post is collaborating with the Four County Counseling Center to help veterans realize they are not alone.

Four County Counseling Center Case Manager Sandy Lucas said VFW president Matt Garbison is concerned about the local veterans and contacted Four County to see if there was a way to help.

Lucas said a lot of times those with PTSD don’t want to admit they are suffering from it or they don’t know how to deal with it. Many people don’t understand how it can contribute to mental health or substance abuse.

Lucas said those who are suffering from PTSD may benefit from groups because they find they can’t talk to others because they feel others won’t understand. She used the example of a veteran who may not want to share what they have experienced with their family because their family was not in the military or did not serve during a conflict or war. She said sometimes, veterans have trust issues.

The program may last as long as there’s funding.

Garbison was not able to be reached by the time of the Journal press.