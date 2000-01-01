High voter turnout for the 2024 general election

Another election season has come and gone. Tuesday, Nov. 5 marked the end of an interesting election season both nationally and locally. On trend with the majority of the country, Pulaski County had a high turnout of voters for the 2024 general election. Approximately 62% of the county's registered voters cast their ballot this time around. That's up quite a bit from the 2022 general election, when only about 42% of registered voters voted. Numbers are typically higher during a presidential election, though. However, for some context, pre-pandemic, only 58% of registered Pulaski County voters voted in the 2016 presidential general election. So, numbers are definitely higher this year than in years past. It's also interesting to take a look at straight party ticket votes. There were 1,013 straight Republican ticket votes and 155 straight Democrat ticket votes in the 2024 general election. There were more straight ticket votes in the 2022 general election – 1,152 straight Republican ticket votes and 215 straight Democrat ticket votes.