Historic district designation continues to make progress

Megan Galbreath

The effort to create a historic district in Francesville is continuing to make some strides forward on the state level. This and many other topics were discussed at a regular town board meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 6. It was advised during the meeting that the first draft of the Uptown Project's historical preservation district application was submitted to the state and has since been approved. The application will now go onto the next step, bringing it one step closer to officially being established.

