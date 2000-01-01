Historic Winamac Opera House under new ownership

The Pulaski County Historical Society sold the historic Vurpillat Opera House building in downtown Winamac to Mike and Jenny Kasten.

The closing took place Friday, July 17. The Kastens are owners of One-Eyed Jack’s, also in downtown Winamac.

The building has been the property and a project of the Pulaski County Historical Society (PCHS) for the past 20 years. In that time, society members have put in much time and effort to save the historic 138-year-old building — working with Indiana Historic Landmarks to obtain grants and professional consultations to restore the structure.