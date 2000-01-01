Historical artifacts found in Pulaski County Courthouse

Some local historical treasures have been unearthed as work continues at the Pulaski County Courthouse. The items were discovered as the clerk's book storage shelving was being deconstructed in preparation for the courthouse renovation project. One of the most interesting items is a 44-star American flag that dates back to the early 1890s. The 45th state was admitted around the time the current courthouse was finished, so there is a chance that the flag flew at the previous county courthouse. Empty wine bottles dating back more than a century were found as well. The bottles were in a box marked with the name of Frank A. Wittmer, who was the county clerk from 1906 to 1911. Some of the bottles were still intact, but a few were broken.