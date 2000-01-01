Historical marker proposed for Memorial Bridge

In a regular session meeting on May 6, the Winamac Parks Board was met with both an update and a proposal for the Memorial Swinging Bridge Project.

After giving a brief update, Greg Henry approached the subject he really wanted to propose to the board - he wanted to formally request permission to proceed with an application for a state historic marker to be placed next to the bridge, on the side to be chosen by both the Winamac Parks board and the Winamac Town board.

Henry said they have already asked the state library if they could get two historical markers, if approved. The reason for requesting two markers would be to have one placed on either side of the bridge. Each of these markers would cost $2,950.