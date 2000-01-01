Home / News / Historical marker proposed for Memorial Bridge

Historical marker proposed for Memorial Bridge

By: 
Megan Galbreath

In a regular session meeting on May 6, the Winamac Parks Board was met with both an update and a proposal for the Memorial Swinging Bridge Project.

After giving a brief update, Greg Henry approached the subject he really wanted to propose to the board - he wanted to formally request permission to proceed with an application for a state historic marker to be placed next to the bridge, on the side to be chosen by both the Winamac Parks board and the Winamac Town board.

Henry said they have already asked the state library if they could get two historical markers, if approved. The reason for requesting two markers would be to have one placed on either side of the bridge. Each of these markers would cost $2,950.

See the full story in the Pulaski County Journal, available in print and e-edition.

Pulaski County Journal

114 W. Main Street
Winamac, IN 46996

Office Number: (574) 946-6628
Fax Number: (574) 946-7471

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here