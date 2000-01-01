Hoffman steps down as police chief

Winamac Police Chief Mark Hoffman has stepped down as the chief effective June 23.

His resignation as chief was accepted during a special meeting of the town council. According to his letter to the council, he stepped down as the chief for personal reasons.

Hoffman was hired as the chief in March and was appointed after July 1, 2018, when former chief Mike Buchanan’s retirement was official. Buchanan announced his retirement at the beginning of 2018 giving the council time to appoint a new chief.

After the council approved Hoffman’s stepping down, they approved Buchanan as the interim chief.