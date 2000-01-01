Home / News / Holiday cheer for all at a “Hometown Holiday Celebration”
Megan Galbreath

Meadow Springs Manor in Francesville was packed to the brim with families ready to make memories at the Pulaski County Tribe's "Hometown Holiday Celebration" event on Sunday, Nov. 20. Guests of all ages enjoyed board games, crafts and trivia as well as live demonstrations, food, a musical treats game, s'more making, DIY workshops, horse and buggy rides, a creative gift wrapping contest, and of course, a visit from Santa Claus himself. Vendors of all kinds were also at the celebration selling goodies and gifts. All proceeds from the musical treats game benefited the West Central Backpack Pantry Program, Winamac FUEL Program and PCT. Diana Day of the Pulaski County Tribe said that the event has grown a lot since last year and overall they had a great turnout.

