Hoover resigns from Pulaski County Election Board

Aaron Hoover, Democratic Representative on the Pulaski County Election Board, submitted his resignation to Pulaski County Democrat Chairman Doug Denton in a letter dated Tuesday, May 27. The letter was also posted to social media. In the opening paragraph, Hoover states, "Over the last few months, it has come to my attention that a select group of members of our party have decided to make it their mission to underscore my influence in the county party as well as to make it difficult for me to properly represent the Democratic [P]arty on the Pulaski County Election Board." Hoover did respond to a request for additional comment on his resignation. "All I would add is that I believe that the Democratic Party has lost its way," he wrote in a follow-up email. "We should be building lasting relationships, coming together as a community. I truly believe at the end of the day we all want the same thing which is a thriving future for generations to come."