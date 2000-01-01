Hospital imposes restrictions with increase of flu, coronavirus

With an increase of influenza, other respiratory illnesses, and a confirmed case of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Indiana, Pulaski Memorial Hospital is taking steps to protect patients, their families and staff by temporarily limiting visitation in the hospital, effective immediately.

These temporary restrictions include:

• Do not visit if you have any obvious signs of an infection.

• Only immediate family, as identified by the patient or patient’s designated representative, will be allowed to visit.

• No visitors under 18 years of age unless they are seeking medical care or are the parents of pediatric patients. (Note: An exception may be made for siblings visiting in postpartum. Children must be accompanied by an adult at all times and should be in good health without signs of respiratory infection.)

• Only two visitors are allowed to see a patient at a time.

• Visitors with fever or respiratory symptoms will not be permitted.

• An individual with fever or respiratory symptoms should only come to the hospital if he/she is personally in need of medical treatment.

• Any visitor to the hospital may be screened for signs and symptoms of fever or respiratory illness.

• If a visitor has any of these symptoms, they will be asked to leave the hospital.

• If a patient is critically or terminally ill, a nurse manager or charge nurse for the unit may make an exception to these restrictions.

• Always sanitize hands before and after visiting.

Additionally, with a confirmed case in Indiana, PMH is monitoring the COVID-19 outbreak closely and is working with the Center for Disease Control (CDC), the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH), and the Pulaski County Health Department in preparation of any potential outbreaks locally.

The hospital encourages everyone to:

1. Wash your hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and water

2. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer

3. Cover your mouth with a tissue (or your arm if needed) when you cough or sneeze

4. Refrain from touching your eyes, mouth, or nose

5. Stay home if you are sick