How Adult Protective Services helps endangered adults

Indiana is a mandatory report state for suspected neglect, battery or exploitation of endangered adults. But who classifies as an endangered adult and what happens after you make that phone call to report possible abuse? Adult Protective Services (APS) Director Katherine Schmitt answered these questions and more at a Pulaski County Human Services Partners Connect meeting on Friday, Sept. 8. Schmitt has been with Adult Protective Services for 22 years. Her unit is housed at the LaPorte County Prosecuting Attorney's Office and covers LaPorte, Porter, Starke, Jasper, Newton and Pulaski Counties.