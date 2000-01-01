Huggler named 2020 Lilly Endowment Community Scholar

One Pulaski County student has been named the recipient of a full-tuition, four-year scholarship as the Community Foundation of Pulaski County 2020 Lilly Endowment Community Scholar.

Ryan Huggler will receive full tuition to an Indiana college of his choice and a $900 yearly stipend for required books and equipment. Ryan, son of Alan and Nancy Huggler, will graduate from Winamac Community High School in May.

The Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship is open to all Pulaski County high school seniors who will graduate with a diploma from an accredited Indiana high school and who intend to pursue a full-time baccalaureate course of study at an Indiana school. Including the 23rd cohort, 4,769 full-tuition scholars have been awarded and over $405 million in scholarship tuition has been provided through the LECSP since the program’s inception in 1998.