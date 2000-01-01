Human services hosts annual senior citizen picnic

Pulaski County Human Services held its annual senior picnic, resource fair and annual meeting at the Star City Community Building on Wednesday, May 29 from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. To start off the event, attendees were invited to explore available services at the booths during the resource fair and get their blood pressure taken by Pulaski County EMS. Guests also enjoyed artwork created by fellow seniors in the "Art with Elaine" display. After enjoying lunch and ice cream from the Patio Drive-In, attendees learned about the Senior Health Insurance Program (SHIP) from guest speaker Megan Rogers. SHIP is a national program that offers one-on-one assistance, counseling, and education to Medicare beneficiaries, their families, and caregivers to help them make informed decisions about their care and benefits.