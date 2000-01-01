Human services welcomes new vehicle

Numerous individuals gathered for a ribbon-cutting of the new minivan at Pulaski County Human Services/Arrowhead Country Public Transit on Friday. Human services executive director Jacki Frain welcomed those who attended the celebration including Arrowhead Country Resource Conservation and Development member Howard Conner, human services board member Betty Stinemetz, Jim Kuhn who uses the transport service, Pulaski County Community Development Commission Executive Director Nathan Origer, and Pulaski County Council President Jay Sullivan. Frain thanked those who were in attendance and also the community for the support given to human services.